Cut in defence budget not due to IMF pressure, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the impression that Pakistan has decided to cut its defence budget on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, Qureshi said that Pakistan’s armed forces have themselves decided not to take an additional share under defence budget in order to lessen the burden on the nation.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move for the betterment of national economy, Pakistan’s armed forces had decided not to receive an increased share under defence budget on June 5. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Twitter message.

While criticising the opposition’s outcry, Qureshi said that the political parties should determine the root cause of rising inflation rate before holding protests.

“Is inflation a consequence of mistakes made in the last eight months or past 10 years?” questioned the finance minister.

“Who sacrificed lives and restores colours in Waziristan? Which segment is creating chaos in Waziristan?”

He asked the opposition to set national interests among its priorities.

Qureshi added, “How foreign investment comes to Pakistan if opposition holds protests at the time when the is inviting international companies to invest in the country?”

He termed opposition’s strategy against national interests and democracy. Qureshi urged for not making such steps that could result in declension.

While commenting over Shehbaz Sharif’s return, Qureshi said that the return of the PML-N president is a positive sign. He added that the courts are independent in the country and Sharif should be given a chance to defend himself.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, confirmed that the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, is returning to Pakistan on Sunday early morning in Lahore.