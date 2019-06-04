US President Trump, Melania felicitate Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday wished Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr “at the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan”.

In a press release titled “Presidential Message on Eid al-Fitr, 2019,” Trump said: “Melania joins me in sending our warmest greetings on Eid al-Fitr.

“At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the day of Eid through prayer and reflection,” he added.

The US president further wrote in the concluding paragraph of his official message: “At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the day of Eid through prayer and reflection. This sacred day provides Muslims, both in the United States and around the world, an opportunity to renew their commitment to help those less fortunate, to strengthen their faith in God, and to engage in worship and fellowship with others.”

“We hope that this holiday brings joy and peace to all those celebrating, and we pray that communities worldwide feel God’s abundant blessings of love, forgiveness, and goodwill.

“Eid Mubarak.”