Fawad criticises KP govt’s decision to celebrate Eid on June 4

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s decision to celebrate Eid on June 4 and termed it an “embarrassment.”

Chaudhry in conversation with a private TV channel said it was impossible to see the Shawwal moon on June 3.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today is inappropriate.

The federal minister maintained that the decision caused humiliation and gave a perception that lies are supervised by the state itself. He affirmed that it was not possible to sight the moon on Monday.

“The government does not get itself involved in [religious] sects and local disputes, people are free to celebrate Eid but a religious festival should not be based upon lies.

“Even Luqman al-Hakeem had no cure for ignorance. The issue of moon sighting will also be resolved eventually as the innovations of the printing press, railway and loudspeaker were accepted after years.

“We should analyze how far we have left behind from those countries which got freedom with us.”

“Societies develop under the leadership of contemporary minds and hopefully the literate class will not remain silent over the matter. We have to reject the backward mindset, and wisdom and knowledge will eventually prevail in Pakistan.”