Resumption of British Airways’ operations reflects int’l confidence in ‘Naya’ Pakistan: Awan

PM’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the resumption of British Airways’ flights to Pakistan reflects the world’s confidence in Naya Pakistan and its government.

Expressing pleasure over the revival of the British Airways’ flights to Pakistan in a series of tweets, she wrote, “Resumption of flight operations shows that Pakistan is moving towards development”.

She said the world is acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative of peaceful Pakistan. “InshAllah Pakistan will achieve its goal of development and economic prosperity under the leadership of Imran Khan”, she continued in her tweet.

برٹش ایئر ویز کی آمد دنیا کے نئے پاکستان اور اس کی حکومت پر اعتماد کا مظہر ہے۔پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے وہ کر دکھایا جو سابقہ حکومتیں نہ کر سکیں۔برطانوی ایئر لائن کی پروازوں کا آغاز ترقی کی جانب گامزن پاکستان کا عکاس ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, after a long gap of 10 years, the first flight of British Airways, BAW-261 landed at Islamabad International Airport from Heathrow, London, carrying 240 passengers.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and senior officials of Aviation Division and the British High Commission will welcome the passengers at Islamabad International Airport.

The same aircraft will depart for Heathrow at 11:10 a.m. with passengers on board from Islamabad.

The British Airways had closed its flight operations from Pakistan after 9/11 incident. In the year 2008, the airline also shut down its offices in the country.

British Airways’ long-haul flights include extremely generous hand baggage allowances – one large cabin bag with a small laptop or handbag – complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure.