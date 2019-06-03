Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s interim bail till June 11

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in graft cases till June 11.

A two member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail petitions filed by Hamza.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked Hamza Shehbaz to come at the rostrum.

Apprising the court, the PML-N leader said the NAB despite approval of his bail raided his house to arrest him.

The counsel of Hamza said Salman Aslam Butt is not in court and requested the court to defer the hearing after Eid. However the bench rejected the request and said the hearing will continue and judgement will be passed on Monday.

The court while showing its resentment over sloganeering in the courtroom by PML-N workers said, “The courtroom has been turned into Mochi gate”.

The court after hearing arguments from the both sides extended Hamza Shehbaz’s bail till June 11.

It is noteworthy that last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice following the reservation shown by the PML-N leader had constituted a new two-member bench to hear his bail petitions.

The bench, under the stewardship of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had earlier on Tuesday referred the petitions to the LHC chief justice to fix them before another bench after Hamza expressed mistrust in the bench. Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem was other member of the bench.