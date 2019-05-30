Fawad announces launch of moon-sighting app

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that a mobile app has been launched to make it easier for citizens to get real-time information about the different phases of the moon.

The app has been named ‘The Ruet’ in reference to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC), the primary moon-sighting committee responsible for announcing the start of lunar months. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

“The Ruet is a utility and information application related to moon and sighting of moon in Pakistan by Ministry of Science and Technology,” reads the description on Google Play Store.

The app gives out real time information about the current phase and age of the moon and Islamic Hijri calendar. It can set location manually to any coordinates in Pakistan. The app also provides moon, sun and all major planets’ positions on the interactive sky simulation.

On Monday, while speaking to a private news channel, Fawad said that the government was committed to launching a mobile application developed for moon sighting soon.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched not to let Pakistan develop with modern technological equipment, application of moon-sighting and others.

The minister said that every possible measure had been taken by the Ministry of Science and Technology for the promotion and projection of technology in the country. He noted he had also launched moon sighting website and lunar calendar on Sunday.