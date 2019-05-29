PIA to resume flights between Beijing and Tokyo from May 30

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flight operations between Chinese and Japanese capitals, Beijing and Tokyo respectively, from May 30, in order to facilitate Pakistan nationals living in Japan.

The national flag-carrier will operate its flight PK852 and PK853 every Monday and Friday between the two megacities. It also shared the news on its official Twitter account.

The wait is finally over! Just one day left before our Tokyo flight operations resume! Have you booked already? Book now at https://t.co/jbbQchXRSs. #PIA #Japan #Tokyo #ExpandingWings pic.twitter.com/eLktW9s2HI — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 29, 2019

Flights to the Narita International Airport, Tokyo, were suspended on February 18 after a deadlock on the carriage of passengers and cargo on board PIA aircraft. However, recently, those conditions on the state-run PIA were relaxed.

The resumption will also provide convenience to the Chinese and Japanese travelers residing in the two countries.