ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, will apprise the cabinet on the upcoming budget and its salient features.

Reportedly, the cabinet will also review the overall political and economic situation of the country in addition to the decisions taken earlier in the cabinet meetings.