China assures unconditional support to Pakistan

–Wang Qishan says Beijing will continue to support Pakistan despite shifting global landscape

–Pakistan, China sign MoU in ceremony witnessed by PM Imran and Chinese VP

–President confers highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on visiting dignitary

ISLAMABAD: China has assured that it will continue to support Pakistan’s core interests irrespective of the developments taking place at the international landscape, reasserting its “strategic friendship with Islamabad based on equality and mutual benefit”.

The vice president, who arrived in Islamabad on Sunday heading a high-level delegation, said this while addressing the Second Silk Road Forum in the federal capital. He was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Airbase.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wang said that history was a witness to the fact that Pakistan-China friendship was rooted in the cultural, historical and friendly bond between the two countries. He recalled that Pakistan was the first country to acknowledge New China and hence was a strategic partner of China.

“Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has come a long way in further cementing this bond. I am confident the CPEC would add new impetus to development in Pakistan besides furthering the regional development. I am happy to know that supporting CPEC is a consensus among all parties and ethnic groups in across Pakistan,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan-China friendship bond, Wang said that Pakistan and China stand by each other and the spirit of the Silk Road binds the two countries together.

Referring to the international situation, Wang said that despite challenges, the way forward is globalisation, free trade and people-to-people connectivity.

He also appreciated the success of the CPEC and said that the second phase of CPEC would even bring more benefits for both Pakistan and China.

Addressing the forum, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid tribute to the visiting dignitary, saying that the Chinese leader had played a key role in cementing relations between both countries.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successive visits to China have paved way for a stronger collaboration with the government of China.

He said that the two countries were rendering joint efforts in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and development process in the region and China has been a consistent partner in this regard.

The event was also addressed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani among others.

THREE MOUs SIGNED:

Meanwhile, both countries also signed three agreements pertaining to cooperation in different sectors in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and VP Wang.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Vice President of The People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Qishan a short while back.

Delegation level meeting between both the countries have started. pic.twitter.com/x0aelUc5XX — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) May 26, 2019

Both the countries signed a Framework Agreement on Agricultural Cooperation signed by Chinese Vice Minister Zhang Taolin and Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai.

A memorandum was signed on the “Requirements of FMD free zone where vaccination is practiced between General Administration of the Customs of China and Animal Quarantine Department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan.”

The two sides also signed China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation Agreement signed by Chinese Vice Minister Deng Boqing and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed. Chinese Vice Minister Deng Boqing and Secretary EAD also signed a Letter of Exchange for Disaster Relief Goods between the two countries.

The two friendly countries also inked agreement between CMEC and Government of Balochistan and Lasbela University in Modern Agriculture Comprehensive Development in Lasbela.

NISHAN-E-PAKISTAN CONFERRED ON CHINESE VP:

The VP also called on President Arif Alvi at the President House.

Welcoming the Chinese VP, the president underscored that the importance of CPEC and reiterated resolve for its expeditious completion.

Expressing satisfaction at growing cultural ties between the two countries, the president stressed that people-to-people relations are the bedrock of friendship between Pakistan and China.

He also lauded China’s constructive role in the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Reciprocating the sentiment, Wang conveyed greetings of the Chinese leadership and noted that the China-Pakistan relationship continued to grow from strength to strength.

He also expressed satisfaction over growing bilateral economic and cultural ties and assured China’s support in advancing Pakistan’s national development goals.

He also appreciated the smooth progress of CPEC projects.

Their meeting was followed by a special investiture ceremony where, in recognition of the Chinese VP’s services for Pakistan-China friendship, the president conferred on him Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award.

VP Wang will also hold a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He is slated to visit Lahore on Monday and an official holiday has been announced by the Punjab government, which has adorned main arteries of the city with banners portraying Pak-China friendship as well as pictures of the visiting high-up and PM Imran Khan.