Afzal Kohistani’s brother booked in murder case

The police on Sunday booked Gul Nazar, the brother of Afzal Kohistani, the central character in the Kohistan video scandal, for involvement in the murder of Kohistani’s widow’s acquaintance.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police states that Gul Nazar and Gul Shahzada had killed Muhammad Waqar on Saturday over suspicions of him having relations with Kohistani’s second wife. The murder took place in the Byari area of Battagram’s Allai tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In his complaint, Waqar’s brother stated that Waqar was travelling to a relative’s house with two other people when his car was intercepted at Janazga and he was asked to step out to settle the dispute personally. When he did so, Gul Nazar allegedly opened fire at him and Waqar died on the spot.

According to Banna Station House Officer (SHO) Naveed Ahmed Khan, Gul Nazar had suspicions that his sister-in-law was in a relationship with Waqar which led to him killing him. Gul Nazar and Gul Shahzada fled the incident, police said, adding that they were searching for them. He said that both the victim and the suspects belonged to the same tribe.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Gul Nazar’s brother Bin Yasar rejected the allegations and said that their family had been struggling against honour killings and it would make no sense if they themselves retorted to honour killings. “How can we kill people for honour if we are struggling in the courts against the menace of honour killings,” he asked.

He said that they had family terms with Waqar’s family and they had at one point been their house guests as well so the allegation against them makes no sense at all.

On March 6, Afzal Kohistani, the central character in exposing the video scandal, was killed in a densely populated area of Abbottabad’s Sarban Chowk at around by unidentified men who fled the scene after committing the crime.