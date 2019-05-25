Pakistan among countries where Facebook restricted most content

Pakistan ranked second in the list of countries where social media giant Facebook restricted maximum content.

The total content curbed in Pakistan by the platform doubled between July and December 2018, according to Facebook’s latest transparency report released on Friday.

As per details, 4,174 items were restricted in Pakistan during the second half of 2018, as compared to 2,203 pieces from the first half of the year.

According to the breakdown of the content restricted in Pakistan, Facebook suspended 3,811 posts, 343 pages and groups, 10 profiles and one album. On Instagram, the platform restricted a total of nine items — seven posts and two accounts.

The giant said the content was curbed in Pakistan for violating local laws prohibiting blasphemy, anti-judiciary content, defamation, and condemnation of the country’s independence.

India tops the list of countries with 17,713 items restricted by Facebook, while Pakistan stood second followed by Brazil with 4,026 restricted items.