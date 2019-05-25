Hamza demands PA session over NAB chief’s leaked videos

–PML-N MPA says NAB chairman should resign

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday demanded a Punjab Assembly summoning session over the recent scandal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Talking to reporters after making an appearance in an accountability court, Hamza said that NAB is involved “character assassination of the politicians in the name of accountability”.

He said, “The economy of the country is on a continuous decline and NAB is busy in threatening the business community.” Hamza also urged the government to take the NAB chief’s matter to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Hamza said Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested in the Ashiana scandal but “nothing came out of it”.

“The government’s own report on the Peshawar Metro Bus has determined corruption amounting to the tune of $7 billion. Things cannot proceed the way they are at the moment. The opposition parties will unite for demanding a clarification from him [NAB chairman],” he said.

These matters must be made clear, otherwise, people will not accept this process of accountability,” he warned.

RESIGNATION OF NAB CHAIRMAN:

Separately, PML-N MPA Malik Ahmad Khan demanded the resignation of the NAB chairman.

In a press conference, the lawmaker claimed that allegations against PML-N president and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were made without evidence. “He should not have been arrested in Saaf Pani and Ashiana cases,” he said.

He endorsed party chief Shehbaz’s demanded a parliamentary committee to probe the scandal concerning Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

“We will file a case against NAB’s chairman and a [renowned] columnist [over a controversial interview],” he said alluding to the chairman’s alleged interview to Javed Chaudhry wherein he accused Opp and government officials of trying to influence NAB probe.

“What does the NAB think that no one is there to hold them accountable?” he asked, adding that when the bureau is asked about the reason behind arrests, it says that it has “secret documents.”

“Did Shehbaz Sharif transfer money abroad in Ramzan Sugar Mills case? Where is it written that NAB’s chairman could configure questionnaires himself?” he further questioned.

He added that if the NAB were to decide about national interests, then parliament must be locked down.