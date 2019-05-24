Why hasn’t Manzoor Pashteen condemned Afghanistan’s win in cricket match, asks Firdous

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Pointing out suspicious behaviour from the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has questioned why the leader of the movement Manzoor Pashteen has not condemned the the Afghanistan cricket team’s win against Pakistan in a world cup warm-up match.

“Whose side is Mr Pashteen on anyways?” she questioned at an emergency presser called right after Afghanistan won the game in a last over finish. “What is the message he is trying to send out with this condemnation?”

Awan also claimed that Pashteen’s refusal to comment on the issue clearly made him a suspect character, whose loyalties could not be ascertained.

“He claims to be leading a movement in Pakistan, but here he is, so blatantly saying nothing about Afghanistan defeating Pakistan in a cricket contest” she said after the underdog Afghan team fairly defeated Pakistan.

In a high intensity match that was still a friendly and filled with light moments, Awan urged the Pakistani people to see the nefarious designs of the Afghans, who only want to use Pakistan’s resources she went on to say.