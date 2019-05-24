Wahab Riaz hasn’t conceded a single run in ODIs for the past two years: Inzamam

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE – Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq at a press conference on Monday defended the inclusion of fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz in the final 15-man World Cup squad as neither of them had conceded a single run during the recently concluded ODI series against England.

Reiterating that he wants to “inject experience” into the bowling, Inzamam said Wahab had recently done better than any of the Pakistani bowlers.

“Wahab Riaz actually hasn’t conceded a single run in ODIs for the past two years,” the chief selector said. “Amir hasn’t conceded any during the entire tour of England. It is this experience of not conceding any ODI runs recently that we want to inject in the side.”

Both the players had been left off the initial squad named in April but the chief selector on Monday said that some observations made during the team’s recent performance in England were taken into consideration when making the changes to the lineup.

“Pakistan’s recent performance in England shows that none of the bowlers performed. This is why we preferred those that haven’t played over those that haven’t performed,” Inzamam said.

“Not playing is the biggest strength for Wahab Riaz, while Amir has had experiences with both not playing and not performing,” he concluded.