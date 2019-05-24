Three men awarded death sentence for raping 9th grade student

SANGHAR: Three men were awarded death sentences on Friday by an additional sessions court in Sanghar district of Sindh for the gang-rape of a grade nine student in 2010.

Session Judge Inayatullah Bhutto handed death sentence to Jahanzeb Qaimkhani, Danish Qaimkhani and Wasim Qaimkhani after they were found guilty of rape.

Another accused in the case, Suhail Rajput, was handed life imprisonment.

All the convicts, who were present during the hearing on Friday, were arrested by police from within the court premises after the verdict was announced.

The judge, however, exonerated three women who were nominated in the case. The women are relatives of the convicts and were friends of the victim.