Qureshi to discuss bilateral relations with Iranian counterpart today

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who landed in Islamabad late Thursday night, will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign office today.

During talks, the two sides will discuss bilateral relations, border security issues and the recent tension in Iran-US relations, Radio Pakistan reported. Zarif will also brief military leaders on current regional developments, Iranian state media said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been escalating since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to try to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero and beef up the American military presence in the Persian Gulf in response to what he said were Iranian threats, VoA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister will also call upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is Zarif’s third official visit to Pakistan since assuming office in 2013.