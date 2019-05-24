Prayer leader gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: A prayer leader was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in the Sachal area on Friday.

Mohammed Arbab was coming out of the Minarul Huda Masjid in Sachal Goth near Murtaza Chowk after offering Fajr prayers when armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled. He sustained 11 bullet wounds and was transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that the incident appeared to be targeted killing.

DIG East Amir Farooqi revealed that the victim’s elder brother, Arbab Anas, is an official of the Karachi Port Trust who is also a “witness of NAB (National Accountability Bureau)” in a reference against former federal minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri and others.