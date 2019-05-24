PPP says won’t comment on NAB chief’s private life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary Information and MNA Nafeesa Shah on Friday said that her party’s stance on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been legal, principled and crystal clear.

She said that scandalous reports about the NAB chairman are his personal issue and PPP does not do politics on personal conduct.

Shah said that the two channels which broke this news stories are owned by people who are always in the Prime Minister’s House. Investigations should be on the relations of these owners and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and its leadership, she added.

She said that the government of Imran Khan is using these tactics to put pressure on NAB. In this regard the role of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah should also be probed, he added. PPP is steadfast regarding its stance about the NAB chairman, she added.