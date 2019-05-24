PML-N to remain neutral on NAB chief issue: Shehbaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said his party would remain neutral on the recent scandal relating to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Taking on Twitter to react on the issue, Shahbaz said, “Our viewpoint on NAB is principled and we will keep voicing our concerns on all forums.”

“PML-N has nothing to do with anybody’s private life and will stick to its political and legal narrative!”, he continued in his tweet.

Earlier, the NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by a private news channel against the bureau’s chief, labelling the video libellous, propagandist and fake.

Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has issued a press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labelling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations against the organization.

A local TV aired the audio and video clips of his alleged inappropriate interactions/conversation with a female.

However, the anti-graft body rejected the scandalous clip and termed it as an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.