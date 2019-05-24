PM to arrive in Karachi on one-day visit today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will land in Karachi on a one-day visit today.

Reportedly, the premier will hold a meeting with opposition members in the Sindh Assembly at Governor House. He will also be briefed on the progress of development projects initiated by the center.

He will also meet with the family members of deceased federal minister Ali Mohammad Mahar.

In addition to attending a fundraising Iftar dinner for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, the local business community is also expected to call upon the premier during his stay.