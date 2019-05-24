Petition filed in SC against Hafeez Sheikh, Reza Baqir

ISLAMABAD: After Islamabad High Court (IHC), another petition was filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday seeking disqualification of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir.

The petition, filed by Advocate Moulana Iqbal Haider on behalf of Maqsood Ahmed, seeks disqualification of Hafeez Sheikh and Reza Baqir on basis of dual-nationality, demanding to nullify verdict of Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition claimed that SHC gave its decision into the affair ‘without reviewing the facts’.

“Sindh High Court, in its decision, stated that it was in federal government’s authority to appoint both Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Reza Baqir. Giving a charge to someone who is a dual national defies the orders of Supreme Court”, the petition said.

“Both individuals have previously worked with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and in different countries around the World”, it added.

It is to be noted that SHC on May 15 had rejected the petition.