Pakistan to continue supporting Palestinians, Kashmiris: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said Pakistan will continue its support to Palestinian and Kashmiri people till realization of their right to self-determination.

Mazari was addressing a seminar titled “Palestine Conflict: Quest for a Solution” in Islamabad.

“Pakistan has a longstanding commitment with Palestine and it will never recognize Israel”, she vowed.

The minister contented India is changing the whole population of the occupied Kashmir through shedding blood of the innocent people of Kashmir to satisfy its sordid designs.

She said every new generation in the Occupied Kashmir has rejected the illegal Indian occupation.

People of occupied Kashmir and Palestine have been fighting for their right to self-determination against occupiers since long and facing brutalities in their struggle.