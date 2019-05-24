NAB claims scandalous audio, video clips an attempt to malign chairman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected a scandalous audio and video aired by a private news channel against its Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal wherein he has been accused of inappropriate interactions/conversation with an unidentified woman.

Terming the video libelous, propagandist and fake, NAB said in a statement that it was an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.

The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to submit to Justice (r) Iqbal’s wishes.

The NAB press release claimed that 42 cases of blackmail and kidnappings for ransom had been registered against the gangsters.

NAB claimed that the concocted video is an attempt to discredit the bureau’s name and an attempt to influence the impending inquiries against the blackmailing group.

The press release said that the gang’s leader, Farooq, was already imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The media channel disregarded due process and aired the story bringing damage to the foremost accountability institute of the country, the press release further entailed, adding that NewsOne channel, that had aired the report, had issued an apology to the NAB chairman.