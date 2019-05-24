NAB approves corruption reference against Senator Kamran Michael

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board on Friday approved a reference against Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kamran Michael over alleged illegal allotment of three plots at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during his term as federal minister for ports and shipping.

According to a NAB spokesperson, the bureau’s executive board, which met with its chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in the chair, approved a reference against four people, including the former federal minister.

He said the accused persons had illegally sold three commercial plots at KPT Housing Society after taking Rs110 million bribe, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

It is noteworthy that Kamran Michael was selected on a minorities seat in 2012 and he is still serving as senator.

A day earlier, the anti-graft watchdog had approved filing of corruption references against former DG Press Information Department (PID) Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmad, Bank of Punjab’s ex-president Naeemuddin Khan and others for misuse of powers and causing loss to the national kitty.