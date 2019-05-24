NA expresses grief over demises of Ali Mahar, Farishta, Usama Kaira

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday expressed deep grief over the sad demises of Federal Minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar, 10-year-old girl Farishta who was murdered after being raped and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira‘s son Usama Kaira.

A resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to recognize the services of Mahar for the people and strengthening democracy in the country.

Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar remained Sindh Chief Minister from 2002 to 2004. He had also been a member of the Lower House since 2008.

Parliamentarian observed the late MNA always worked for the people of Ghotki and Sindh. They prayed to Allah Almighty to shower his blessings upon the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Later, the chair adjourned the House till 2 PM on Monday without taking up the agenda of the day.