Multiple women claim they were blackmailed by gang behind NAB chief’s controversial video

LAHORE: A group of women on Friday claimed they have been victim of the gang behind the controversial video that purports to show National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal with a woman.

The alleged victims were accompanied by social worker Sardar Azam Rashid who led the media talk at the Lahore Press Club.

Azam Rashid said he thinks the chairman of the anti-graft body was trapped by a gang led by Farooq Nol, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab. He said the group is involved in blackmailing and cyber crime and uses edited footage to target their victims.

Rashid said the woman seen in the video identifies herself as Tayyaba Gul in Rawalpindi and as Pinky in Lahore. He said that Tayyaba is the fourth wife of Farooq Nol, who allegedly used her to blackmail Justice (r) Iqbal.

He said hundreds of people were targeted by the group which deftly uses doctored footage against its victims.

Earlier on Thursday, NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by private news channel NewsOne against Justice (r) Iqbal, labelling the video libellous, propagandist and fake.

NAB said in a statement that it was an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.

The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to submit to Justice (r) Iqbal’s wishes.

The NAB press release claimed that 42 cases of blackmail and kidnappings for ransom had been registered against the gangsters. It added that the concocted video is an attempt to discredit the bureau’s name and an attempt to influence the impending inquiries against the blackmailing group.

The press release said that the gang’s leader Farooq was already imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The media channel disregarded due process and aired the story bringing damage to the foremost accountability institute of the country, the press release further entailed, adding that NewsOne channel, that had aired the report, had issued an apology to the NAB chairman.

NewsOne is owned by Tahir A Khan, an adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to some reports on Friday, the PM has stopped Khan from attending official meetings because of his channel’s action of airing the controversial video.