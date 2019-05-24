Minister wants implementation of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019

LAHORE: Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab Ansar Majeed Khan has directed that Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 should be 100 per cent implemented.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at Punjab Employees Security Institution. Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan, Vice Commissioner Kusum and directors from all over the province were also present in the meeting.

The minister also reviewed the performance report of the director and contribution recovery from all over the province. He said that under new law and Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, domestic employees will get registered throughout the province. He said that ensuring the security of domestic employees is the top priority. He further maintained that process of contribution recovery from industrial organisations from all over the province should be accelerated. He directed all the directors to play their due role for the 100 per cent implementation of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019. Performance of labour inspectors will be judged with the ratio of contribution recovery. He directed that special awareness campaign should be launched for highlighting the importance of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019. He said that cooperation of police will be acquired for the process of registration of domestic employees.