Iranian FM Zarif meets Qureshi amid rising tensions with US

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who landed in Islamabad late Thursday night on a two-day official visit, is currently meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The two sides are expected to discuss the recent tension in Iran-US relations in addition to bilateral relations and border security issues, Radio Pakistan reported. Zarif will also brief military leaders on current regional developments, Iranian state media said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been escalating since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to try to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero and beef up the American military presence in the Persian Gulf in response to what he said were Iranian threats, VoA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister will also call upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is Zarif’s third official visit to Pakistan since assuming office in 2013.