In form Mohammed Amir makes £81 on time it would take for Junaid Khan to delete protest tweet

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LONDON – Continuing his amazing run of form over the past five weeks, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir celebrated his inclusion in the World Cup squad by successfully betting on the time it would take for fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan to delete his protest tweet.

Junaid, who put up a picture of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape on Twitter and Facebook with the caption ‘I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter’, registered protest against his omission from the World Cup squad on Monday.

Amir, meanwhile, put £9 at 9/1 odds on ‘today’ a couple of hours after Junaid Khan shared the image on social media, eventually winning £81 in return.

Amir, who has been out with chickenpox, didn’t play any of the completed matches in the recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and England.

The left-arm fast bowler made the most of his absence from the playing field by taking up the sport he is fond of.

He now joins the 15-man Pakistan squad for the World Cup having been backed by many experts, including the legendary Wasim Akram who made £810 on Junaid Khan deleting his social media post on Monday.