Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks more time to submit evidence

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday sought more time to submit detailed evidence from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand was hearing a case pertaining to the murder of Imran Farooq who was killed in England in 2010.

During the hearing, the FIA sought some more time from the court to submit detailed evidence of the case.

However, the defence lawyer pleaded the court to reject the FIA’s plea.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties reserved its judgement and adjourned the case’s hearing till May 30.