France: Several injured in Lyon explosion

–At least seven injured in southeastern French city after an explosion in the famous city centre

The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor will open an investigation into an explosion in the French city of Lyon which injured at least seven people on Friday evening, prosecutors have announced.

The cause of the explosion in the central pedestrian district was not immediately clear, a source close to the interior ministry told Reuters news agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed there were no fatalities and sent his thoughts “to the injured and their families”.

Local prosecutors suggested the explosion had been caused by a package bomb.

In a statement on Twitter, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said: “Following the explosion in Lyon, I have just sent vigilance instructions to all the prefectures to reinforce security of public sites and sporting, cultural and religious events.”

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the famous city centre, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Kamel Amerouche, the regional authority’s communications chief, told The Associated Press the casualties had suffered leg injuries. The explosion occurred in, or outside, a store belonging to the Brioche Doree bakery chain, he added.