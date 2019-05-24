FIA officer exposes internal honey-trapping ring

ISLAMABAD: A group of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers has been caught honey-trapping people to extort money from them.

In a letter to deputy director cybercrime wing on May 21, FIA’s circle in-charge, Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, revealed the existence of the ring within the wing.

“It has been learned through reliable sources that some of the officers of the cybercrime have knitted an unholy net in connivance with professional women to trap innocent citizens,” the letter read.

Reportedly, a female (it is unclear whether or not she is an FIA employee), after befriending people on social media, send them obscene material which is then used to frame them in fake cases.

Bajwa also recommended strict action against such officers to ensure that, in future, all cases are taken on merit after approval from the respective heads of the department.