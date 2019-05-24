Fandom disappointed by final season of Imran Khan

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Fans of the popular cultural icon Imran Khan are expressing their dissatisfaction of Imran Khan. The concluding season of the man has led to a lot of resentment about his devoted fancase that have followed him since the very early seasons.

“We remember the early days, with all that swashbuckling adventures and the sex,” said Mudassar Hassan, a diehard fan. “But this final season is horrible.”

“Yes, the quality had been faltering since some time,” said Faiza Hassan, another fan. “It basically started around 2008, when he started defending the Faith Militant Taliban.”

“They used take responsibility for anything they did but he seemed to be denying they were the culprits,” she said. “Then, he became the King in the North, which we thought was cool, but he threw a 126-day tantrum for the central government. And didn’t do too much in the north either. Weak characterisation for such a hero.”

“Then there was the rigging. Pre-poll was all well and good, he’s the Boys’ man, after all. But not giving out Form 45s on the DAY of the elections? That was a new low.”

“Even that was okay. But this final season is where things are getting completely indefensible. The guy is completely clueless. It seems that the scriptwriters aren’t really sure where they want to take this.”

More than 500,000 petitions have already been signed on Change.org to ask the scriptwriters to repeat the season.