Economy will be fixed soon, says Firdous 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the day is not far when the country’s economy will be strong and people will be prosperous.

In a tweet, Awan said, “It is a new record that Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed an increase of 2135 points after a decade.”

Bulls of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were once again successful in conquering the market, as the indices continued on the upward trajectory right from the start of the session on Thursday.

Foreign investors ended as net sellers on Wednesday with a net outflow of $3.48 million.

Fitch Solutions, a US-based global research house, expects stability to return to Pakistan’s economy after the government made two tough decisions in the preceding week.

The two steps included a hike in the interest rate by 150 basis points to a 91-month high of 12.25pc, and around 7.5pc depreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar.