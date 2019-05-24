Crazy hotelier delivers new summer hit

The BEAT BAM BOOGIE by Stockanotti sees us dance into summer with a firework full of power and joy of life. To many it is already the new summer hit with more than a million YouTube clicks, and a crazy surprise to everyone.

Because behind the Stockanotti is not one of the great songwriters who churn out hits as you may believe, but an extraordinary artist: The also extraordinary 5-star-hotelier Daniel Stock. No one parties, lives and loves like him. Stockanotti is pure power – and breaks free from all rules and roles to heat up the dance floors of summer!