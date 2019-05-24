Chinese Vice President to land in Pakistan on Sunday

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, Qishan will call upon President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan separately.

Pakistan and China will sign memorandums and agreements and are expected to inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a wider range of areas.

The visit of the Chinese Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China.

It will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.