Buzdar distributes cheques among families of Data Darbar blast victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs1 million among families who lost their relatives in a blast on May 08 outside Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.

In a meeting with the bereaved families, the Chief Minister expressed sympathy and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant all blast martyrs higher ranks in Jannah.

“I feel the sorrow of all of you who lost their beloved ones and we are part of your grief. You are not alone. Government and nation stand with you”, Buzdar said.

He gave salutation to the families of martyred and said that the sacrifice of the martyred men will not go in vain.

Earlier on May 08, 10 people, including five policemen, embraced martyrdom whereas 25 others got injured in a suicide explosion targetting a vehicle of the Elite Force outside Lahore’s Data Darbar.

Martyred police officials included head constables Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Sohail, and Constable Muhammad Saleem.