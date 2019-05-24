Burhan Wani’s close associate martyred in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred freedom fighter Zakir Musa along with his associate during a gunfight on Friday in Dadsara Tral area of Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir.

Zakir Musa was a close associate of martyred commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani. The killings triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Tral and adjoining areas. The identity of the other martyr could not be ascertained as yet.

As the news about the killing of Zakir Musa spread, widespread protests were held in different parts of the valley against the killing. Besides various parts of Srinagar, protests were also held in Trehgam village of Kupwara district and Sopora area of Baramulla district. Students of the University of Kashmir also gathered outside Zakoora campus to protest against the killing.

In Rahmoo, Rajpora, Kakapora, Malangpora villages of Pulwama district pro-freedom Taranas are being played inside mosques. Indian troops used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in many areas.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been snapped in the area. The divisional administration in Kashmir has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir division tomorrow on May 24.

The occupation authorities ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the Kashmir valley, tomorrow. They also announced to impose curfew and other restrictions in the valley tomorrow (on Saturday).