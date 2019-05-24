After confirming Sunny Leone’s Gurdaspur seat, Arnab Goswami gives himself BJP ticket for Guwahati

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

MUMBAI – Confirming himself as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ticket giver in states ranging from Punjab to Assam, Republic TV’s Editor and Prime Time Anchor Arnab Goswami has announced that he has printed out a customised ticket of the ruling party for himself.

The announcement comes after Goswami confirmed the seat of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone in Gurdaspur, prompting experts to reiterate that both the tickets announced are for the 2024 elections in India, which the BJP is expected to win as well.

“We now know that BJP will be putting forth Sunny Leone as their Gurdaspur candidate in 2024, taking over from Sunny Deol, as the ruling party maintains its stranglehold. And thanks to Mr Goswami, we also know that the BJP would be fielding him in Guwahati,” says Pratyush Rao, associate director and lead analyst for India and South Asia at Control Risks.

“Some would say these are spoilers for the 2024 General Elections, but what else has Mr Goswami been doing since the 2014 General Elections?” Rao asked.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sunny Leone took to Twitter to respond to Arnab Goswami’s revelation in the ongoing heat of 2019 Lok Sabha election counting day on his channel, demanding exactly how many votes she is expected to win in Gurdaspur.

Experts laud Goswami’s political insights and predictions for announcing seats for an actor who has yet to confirm her switch from showbiz, and another actor who has yet to confirm the same move from media.