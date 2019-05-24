30-year-old patriot prolongs three-decade long boycott of US dollar

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

JHANG – Setting the example for the rest of the financially troubled nation to follow, Azam Rafique, 30, continued his three-decade long boycott of the US dollar.

While leading by example himself, Rafique celebrated the continuation of his boycott of US dollar by convincing a friend to sell his dollars in exchange for Pakistani rupees.

“Finally I convinced my friend to sell the dollars and buy Pak rupee… A little contribution for my country…. requesting you all to join this movement againt Dollar. May Allah bless Pakistan #buypakrupee [sic],” Rafique wrote on Facebook.

Digital media analysts have revealed that Rafique’s boycott is further catching on across the country, with many posting messages on social media that they too had convinced their friends to sell US dollars and buy Pakistani rupees.

Reports further reveal that almost the entirety of the #BoycottDollar movement is spearheaded on social media by the followers of Azam Rafique, who too like their leader are just prolonging their boycott of the American currency, having never in their lives been tempted by it.

At press time, Azam Rafique revealed to himself that he needed to do something about his years-long boycott of the Pakistani rupee as well.