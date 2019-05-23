Short circuit set ablaze 20 shops in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 20 shops were gutted with goods worth millions of rupees, here on Thursday, rescue sources said.

According to details, fire initiated due to electric short circuit erupted in a plaza located at Link Road in Model Town neighborhood.

The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire plaza within no time. As a result of fire 20 shops were gutted with goods worth millions of rupees.

The affected shop keepers were deeply grieved over their massive loss and they have appealed the government for financial assistance so that they can restart their businesses.