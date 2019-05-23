SC to start e-court system from Monday

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is starting the e-court system from Monday.

The launch of the electronic system is first of its kind in the judicial history of Pakistan that courts will be connected through application of the latest video-link connectivity.

The system will benefit the lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances.

As per details, initially, this facility is being started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad, and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will start hearing of cases through this facility from Monday.

E-Court facility will provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry is situated.