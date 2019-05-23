PTM activist booked under anti-terrorism law over seditious speech

ISLAMABAD: A first information report (FIR) was filed against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist Gulalai Ismail under the anti-terrorism act for “delivering seditious speeches and instigating masses against the state institutions”.

The FIR – which was filed on Thursday – read that the PTM leader tried to invoke anti-state sentiments amongst Pashtuns in connection to the rape and murder of the minor girl Farishta.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Pakistan army is ready to assist in the on-going investigation into the rape and murder of 10-year-old girl Farishta.

“Brutal murder of innocent Farishta is highly condemnable. Those responsible must be brought to justice,” Ghafoor said on Twitter late Wednesday night while adding that “army is ready to provide any support in this regard”.

The chief military spokesperson further added that “we must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children”.

Brutal murder of innocent Farishta is highly condemnable. Those responsible must be brought to justice. Army is ready to provide any support in this regard. We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2019

The body of Farishta was found near the capital’s Shahzad Town area after being allegedly raped. In a major development, Islamabad Police has also arrested her close relative a day earlier.