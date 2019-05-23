Pakistan on path to enduring peace and stability, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday said that having dealt with challenges in the past, Pakistan is on a path to enduring peace and stability.

“Having withstood challenges in recent past Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability,” the army chief said in his address to students and faculty at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He added that the process was slow but on a positive trajectory. “We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

Acknowledging contributions and performance of young officers in counter-terrorism operations as well as during the recent standoff along eastern border with India, the COAS, according to the ISPR, appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.

Balochistan, which recently witnessed attacks by separatist elements, is at the centre of infrastructure projects that form part of China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, which has brought over $50 billion of investment to Pakistan.