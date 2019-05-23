Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Shaheen-II balistic missile

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted successful training launch of Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.

In a tweet, the chief military spokesperson said that the “missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1500 kilometers.

“Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards the maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region,” he said.

Successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II conducted. Capable of carrying both conventional & nuclear warheads upto a range of 1500 KMs. Shaheen-II fully meets Pak’s strat needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/I9t468wxnq — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2019

The launch was witnessed by the director general of the Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and all three services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers upon the achievement.