Naveed Kamran Baloch succeeds Younus Dagha as new secretary finance

ISLAMABAD: In an unexpected move, the government removed Finance Secretary Younus Dagha on Thursday, a notification issued by the Establishment Division said.

A separate notification announced that Cabinet Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch has been appointed as the new secretary finance while Maroof Afzal, who is currently posted as secretary of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, has been appointed the new cabinet secretary.

Reportedly, Dhaga had developed differences with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, during negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Hafeez Sheikh did not consult Dhaga, who was part of the Pakistani delegation, during the recent IMF talks.

Dagha — who took charge as finance secretary in March after the retirement of incumbent Arif Ahmed Khan — has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Dagha’s removal comes a day after Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.