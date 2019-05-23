NAB approves filing corruption references, inquiries against former PID chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) on Thursday accorded approval of filing four corruption references and three inquiries against former Press Information Department (PID) director general (DG) Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and others on the allegations of inflicting losses worth millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The meeting was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal who accorded approval of filing the corruption references and inquiries against Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and others for allegedly making an abortive attempt of withdrawing Rs28.5 million from the national exchequer in collaboration with an advertising agency by sheer abuse of authority. “The attempt was foiled by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC),” a NAB press release said.

The meeting also accorded approval for filing another corruption reference against Naeemuddin Khan, former Bank of Punjab president and others. This group of men have been accused of being involved in the sale and purchasing of the bank’s shares by abuse of authority through internal trading, which inflicted a loss of Rs10.385 million to the national kitty.

The meeting also accorded approval of filing a corruption reference against Ghulab Khan, secretary Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Officers Cooperative Housing Society and others for allegedly allotting state land to their personal contacts which inflicted a loss of Rs110 million to the national exchequer.

Further, the filing of a corruption reference against former Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) DG Manzoor Qadir and others was also approved on the accusation of allotting state land in Nehra Khayam to Messers Friend Associates illegally, an act that inflicted Rs3 billion losses to the national exchequer.

The meeting also approved the filing of three inquiries against former Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ZTBL) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Syed Talat Mehmood and others including National Assembly (NA) member Nasir Iqbal and former Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister and Messers Zardari Group Private Limited Imdadullah Bosal while it was decided that an inquiry against officers of the Punjab Renewable Energy Company Limited and officers of Quaid-e-Azam Wind Power Company Limited would be closed owing to the absence of incriminating evidence.