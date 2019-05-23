MLO of Polyclinic removed over delay in Farishta’s postmortem

ISLAMABAD: The Medico-legal Officer at Polyclinic Hospital has been removed for delaying the postmortem of 10-year old Farishta, whose body was found days after she went missing.

Postmortem report later revealed that the deceased was subjected to rape before being murdered, sparking social media outrage.

Police were also accused of adopting delaying tactics in registration of an FIR.

The family of the deceased held a protest demonstration at Tarmri Chowk with the dead body of the girl. They held local police responsible for the rape and murder of the girl.

The protesters said instead of lodging an FIR, the police accused the girl of eloping.

The protest was called off after they were ensured that action would be taken against SHO of Shehzad Town.

A case has been registered against the SHO Shehzad Town and his subordinates for negligence.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday suspended SHO and tasked SSP Umar Khan with investigating the case.

According to the DIG Operations, the police have found clues about the murderer and they would soon resolve the case.

He said the aim of suspending the SHO was to ensure a transparent inquiry.