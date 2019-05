KARACHI: The city of lights is expected to be hit by another heatwave, leading to an alert being issued by the MET office on Thursday.

Director MET office Sardar Sarfaraz said the heatwave in Karachi will last from Saturday till Monday. Temperatures during these days are expected to be 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Sarfaraz further said the temperature for Thursday and Friday was expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius with the weather for the city to remain hot and dry in the next 24 hours.