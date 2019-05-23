Maryam meets Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday met former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The PML-N vice president inquired about the health of her father and discussed the ongoing political situation in the country. Other PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Mushahidullah, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

On May 8, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif returned Kot Lakhpat Jail in a rally of his party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail in a corruption case.

Flexes and banners were erected across the city to show solidarity with the PML-N supremo and the PML-N leadership had directed the party workers to gather at the Shanghai Flyover near Ferozpur Road for the solidarity rally.

Sharif was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for a period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.